Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $95.57 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $95,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $755,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HII opened at $224.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

