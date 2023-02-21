Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $95.78 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.81% of MYR Group worth $95,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

Several analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

