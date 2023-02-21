Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $96.88 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of Casey’s General Stores worth $96,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $217.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.72. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

