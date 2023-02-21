Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $97.49 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.11% of Primerica worth $97,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,071.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Stock Up 0.1 %

Primerica stock opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average is $140.53. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $171.69.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

