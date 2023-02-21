Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.65% of Stepan worth $96,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan stock opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

