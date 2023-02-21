Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.08% of TriNet Group worth $92,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNET opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

