Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.02% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $92,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of THG stock opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $155.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

