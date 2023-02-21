Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,953,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.07% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $96,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -899.89%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Articles

