Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 95,383 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.51% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $95,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 210.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 978,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 663,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 292,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 678.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $65.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.67%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

