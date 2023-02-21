Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.38% of Rambus worth $92,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.