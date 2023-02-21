Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,887 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,887 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Medpace worth $98,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.16 and a 200-day moving average of $194.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

