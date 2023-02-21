Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,656 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $94,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

