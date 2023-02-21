Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Diodes were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,832,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,943 shares of company stock worth $7,461,434. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.