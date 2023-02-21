Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,797 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

