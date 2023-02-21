DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) by 621.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 80.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

NYSE DRD opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2212 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.