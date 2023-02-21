Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,721,000 after acquiring an additional 878,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 312.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of DT opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

