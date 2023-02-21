Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DEA stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. Compass Point lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

