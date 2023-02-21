Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Profile

NYSE DEA opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.