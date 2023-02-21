EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.