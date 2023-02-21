Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energem were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENCPU. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Energem by 500.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Energem alerts:

Energem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENCPU opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Energem Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Energem Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.