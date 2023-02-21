EULAV Asset Management Sells 22,031 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,031 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.55. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

