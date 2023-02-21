Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 634.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $386.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.