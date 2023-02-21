ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 5,322 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXRT. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

