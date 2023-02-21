ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

