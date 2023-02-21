ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 138,390 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in NOV by 56.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 393.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after buying an additional 2,387,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the second quarter worth $26,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.