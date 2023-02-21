ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 47,566 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,518,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

APO opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.67%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,846,558 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.