ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 113,086 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

CFFN opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

