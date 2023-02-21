ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Green Dot worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $8,490,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,809,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 276,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $963.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Dot Profile

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.