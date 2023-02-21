ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 2,825 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $237.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.83. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

