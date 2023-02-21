ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 48,097 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 752.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,097 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Brady worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Brady by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 98,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

