ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 325,893 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,203,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 261.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 3,917.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 383,598 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.10. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sotera Health

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

