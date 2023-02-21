ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 49,262 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

