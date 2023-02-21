ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 52,705 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Monro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth about $26,624,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Monro by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 239,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Monro Price Performance

MNRO stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Monro Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.