ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 76,416 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

