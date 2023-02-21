ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,590 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cadence Bank worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

CADE stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

