ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 248.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,617 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Privia Health Group worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $380,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,503.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $380,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,503.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $482,325.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,856,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,842 shares of company stock worth $3,121,938 in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRVA opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.