ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 235.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTCT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,037,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

