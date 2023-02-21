ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 225.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Verint Systems worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 554.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after buying an additional 521,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Verint Systems by 61.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 507,146 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 33.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 267,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

