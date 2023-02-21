ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.94 Million Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 43.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 2.6 %

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

TNK stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

