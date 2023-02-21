ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Alteryx worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alteryx by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 99,679 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Alteryx by 596.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Alteryx stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

