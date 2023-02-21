ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 410.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Certara worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,379,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after buying an additional 340,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,130,000 after buying an additional 149,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

