ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Masonite International worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,700,000 after buying an additional 292,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $32,805,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

