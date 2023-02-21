ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.20 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,502 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Sabre worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

