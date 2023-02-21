ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.24 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Profile

BIDU opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

