ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of eXp World worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 187,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 2.72. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $28.39.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,594 shares of company stock worth $910,128. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

