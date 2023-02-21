ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of RAPT opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $473,602. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

