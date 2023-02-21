ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 227.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

