ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Shift4 Payments worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

NYSE FOUR opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 131.45 and a beta of 1.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

