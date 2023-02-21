ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.99 Million in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Westamerica Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

