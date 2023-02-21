ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.02 Million in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

LiveRamp Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.